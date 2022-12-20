Left Menu

Iran's says Tehran backs revival of 2015 nuclear deal if its red lines are respected

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that Tehran would back the revival of 2015 nuclear deal as long as his country's red lines are respected.

Speaking at the Baghdad conference in Jordan, Amirbdollahian also asked the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal to be "realistic".

