Gas cylinder blast: Rajasthan govt raises compensation for kin of deceased to Rs 5 lakh
Thirty-five of those injured in the incident have succumbed by Tuesday.Gehlot earlier announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the chief ministers relief fund, which has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh.Gehlot also instructed officials to give employment on contractual basis to the families of the victims.Also, the government announced that an inquiry into the incident will be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to increase the compensation for the families of those killed in the gas cylinder blast in Bhungra in Jodhpur from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Jodhpur district administration in view of the weak economic condition of the families, according to an official release.
On December 8, a cylinder blast in Bhungra of Shergarh division of Jodhpur triggered a fire leaving about 50 people injured. Thirty-five of those injured in the incident have succumbed by Tuesday.
Gehlot earlier announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund, which has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh.
Gehlot also instructed officials to give employment on contractual basis to the families of the victims.
Also, the government announced that an inquiry into the incident will be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur. The inquiry report will be submitted to the state government within a month.
