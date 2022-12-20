Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 20: * HC said a person is entitled to have his views on the Indian judiciary as long as they are bona fide and expressed in a respectful manner.

* HC said medical treatment has to be provided to all citizens by government hospitals in the national capital irrespective of the patient's place of residence.

* HC asked BJP MLA Vijender Gupta why he was not removing the alleged defamatory tweets he made against the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot claiming irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

* HC said well-being of school-going children in sexual harassment cases is of paramount consideration as the long-term effects of such incidents are insurmountable.

* HC allowed a woman's plea for kidney transplant with her aunt, a single parent, being the donor, saying it was satisfied that no commercial transaction was involved in the organ donation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)