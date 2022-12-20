Corporate Social Responsibility conclave inaugurated to mobilize resources

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development today inaugurated the Corporate Social Responsibility conclave in collaboration with Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF) to mobilize the resources from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and other private voluntary sectors.

The Ministry of Rural Development organized this Conclave, in collaboration with Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF) to leverage the CSR funds. Member of Parliaments, Corporates and other SAGY stakeholders have participated in this conclave to get their support for the rapid transformation of SAGY GPs

Speaking on the occasion Secretary, Rural Development, Shri Singh said that the SAGY is focused on the holistic development of villages in tune with local potentials and the aspirations of people through the convergence of resources allocated under existing Central/ State Government schemes as well as pooling of resources from private voluntary and cooperative organizations.

He requested Corporates stakeholders to work with the District administration collaboratively and cooperatively in accordance with their respective laws and regulations in the activities proposed in the Village Development Plan of 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana GPs' that require technical and/or financial partners.

The Member of Parliament Shri P. V. Abdul Wahab, Shri. Dulal Chandra Goswamy, Shri Vijaya Baghel, Smt. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit and Shri Umesh Patil who has attended the workshops shared their experience in mobilizing resources under SAGY and other valuable insights on SAGY implementation.

Shri. Praveen Mahato, Chief Economic Advisor also addressed this conclave. He said that building partnerships with private voluntary organizations, co-operatives, and academic and research institutions is one of the core strategies of SAGY and requested the participants to come forward to invest in SAGY GPs.

Shri. Naveen Kumar Shah Joint Secretary, MoRD, briefed the SAGY implementation process and explained how to invest in SAGY GPs, and requested the participants to work collaboratively with the MPs concerned and District administration for the rapid transformation of SAGY GPs to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Dr. Sapna Poti, Director- Strategic Alliances, Principal Scientific Advisor to GoI has delivered speeches on Technologies & innovations and how they play a role in rural India.

A panel discussion on 'The role of CSR in shaping up the rural - stories, experiences and avenues' and 'Corporate Sector and Rural Development' was held to decide the way forward.