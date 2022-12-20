Man with Rs 15 lakh unaccounted money held, handed over to I-T Dept

Police have seized Rs 15 lakh unaccounted cash from a person travelling to Kerala from Pollachi and handed over the man to the Income Tax Department.

According to police, a search was carried out on the passengers in a bus in Pollachi en route to Kerala late on Monday night during which they found one person possessing the cash without valid documents.

He was identified as Mohammed Abdullah of Pudukottai and further interrogations revealed that he was given the money by one Basheer to be handed over to Faizal in Thrissur in Kerala, police said.

Suspecting that the money could be part of a hawala transaction, police handed over the cash and the man to the Income Tax Department.

