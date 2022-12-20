Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates PNB’s revamped branch at President’s Estate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:56 IST
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates PNB’s revamped branch at President’s Estate
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the revamped branch located in premises of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the inauguration, PNB said in a statement.

Besides, Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad; Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Vivek Joshi; Joint Secretary DFS Pankaj Sharma and the bank's MD Atul Kumar Goel were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022