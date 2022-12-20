Droupadi Murmu inaugurates PNB’s revamped branch at President’s Estate
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the revamped branch located in premises of Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the inauguration, PNB said in a statement.
Besides, Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad; Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Vivek Joshi; Joint Secretary DFS Pankaj Sharma and the bank's MD Atul Kumar Goel were present on the occasion.
