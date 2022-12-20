Delhi: One thrashed after firing in East Vinod Nagar area

A man who fired at a property dealer but missed the target was thrashed and injured in east Delhi's East Vinod Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rahul (20) fired at a property dealer Rakesh (40) which did not hit the latter. Thereafter, Rakesh and others beat Rahul. On Monday, information was received regarding a firing incident in Street number 3, East Vinod Nagar, they said. At the spot, one country made-pistol, one fired cartridge and one live cartridge were found, a senior police officer said. Complainant Rakesh was discharged from a hospital, whereas Rahul was referred to a higher centre for further treatment, the officer said.

In his statement, Rakesh has alleged that earlier Rahul had threatened his nephew. On Monday, Rahul came with his associates near the shop of the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. When confronted by Rakesh for threatening his nephew, Rahul fired at him. His associates meanwhile fled from the spot, police said. On the basis of complainant’s statement, a case has been registered.

Statement of Rahul could not be taken as he is admitted to the hospital and unfit for the statement, the DCP said.

