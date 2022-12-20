Maha: Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district

A 40-year-old woman was found to have been murdered near Vasangaon village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nandini Sonparkhe (40), said a police official.

She was found to have been hit with a stone and her face had been crushed. The body was found behind a hotel.

The murder probably took place on Monday night and the suspect in the case was absconding, the official said.

