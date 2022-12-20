Left Menu

Maha: Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:13 IST
Maha: Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district
A 40-year-old woman was found to have been murdered near Vasangaon village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nandini Sonparkhe (40), said a police official.

She was found to have been hit with a stone and her face had been crushed. The body was found behind a hotel.

The murder probably took place on Monday night and the suspect in the case was absconding, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

