FTX'S Bankman-Fried's lawyer departs courthouse in Bahamas - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:22 IST
A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges.
