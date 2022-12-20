Left Menu

Delhi excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr kickback to AAP govt for undue benefits, ED claims in charge sheet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:59 IST
Delhi excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr kickback to AAP govt for undue benefits, ED claims in charge sheet
  • Country:
  • India

Several prominent people from south-India had given kickbacks of around Rs 100 Cr to AAP government here in exchange of favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business, the ED has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a city court in Delhi excise scam.

The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair had hatched a conspiracy with K Kavitha, MLC of Telangana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), MP of Ongole (Andhra), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy, who are collectively called as South Group.

“Mahendru, in collusion with others, formed a cartel of retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer with Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, Vijay Nair, representative of AAP, Arun Pillai, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav, Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu,” it alleged, adding that the 'south group' was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu. It added that Mahendru, along with the South group conspired with Nair and formed the cartel to establish a well-oiled kickback mechanism to recover the kickbacks paid. “The kickbacks of Rs 100 Cr that was paid, was recovered via the profits generated by the wholesale operations of Indo Spirits, owned by Mahendru, and the retail operations of the zones owned by the South group and Mahendru… Accordingly, kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 Cr approx was given by the South group to Vijay Nair on behalf on AAP leaders in exchange of undue favours in the excise policy,” it added.

To recover/recoup the kickbacks given by the South Group, partners of the South group were given 65% stakes in Indo Spirits in collusion with Mahandru, it claimed, adding that the South group controlled these stakes in Indo Spirits, through false representation, concealment and proxies i.e., Arun Pillai and Prem Rahul, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
2
Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global
4
Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022