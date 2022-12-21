Man found dead in Palghar, police suspect murder

A 34-year-old man has been found dead in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect it to be a case of murder, an official said on Wednesday.

A passer-by spotted the body of the victim, identified as Sunil Tiwari, at an isolated place in Valiv area on Tuesday evening and alerted police, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official from Valiv police station said. The victim had been strangulated to death by some unidentified persons and the body dumped at the isolated place, he said. The police were conducting a probe to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the official said. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), he added.

