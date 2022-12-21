Left Menu

Woman dies as roof collapses in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:12 IST
Woman dies as roof collapses in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged woman died after a portion of the roof of her house in Baranagar area adjacent to Kolkata collapsed, police said on Wednesday.

Locals claimed they heard a loud sound around 10 pm on Tuesday following which the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed.

Police said an investigation was underway, and they were trying to ascertain whether the sound was that of an explosion.

Forensic teams are expected to visit the spot to collect samples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022