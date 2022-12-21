Woman dies as roof collapses in Bengal

A middle-aged woman died after a portion of the roof of her house in Baranagar area adjacent to Kolkata collapsed, police said on Wednesday.

Locals claimed they heard a loud sound around 10 pm on Tuesday following which the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed.

Police said an investigation was underway, and they were trying to ascertain whether the sound was that of an explosion.

Forensic teams are expected to visit the spot to collect samples.

