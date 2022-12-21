Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by chicken shop owners in UP's Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by two chicken shop owner brothers in Judapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Two others who tried to save the man were also injured in the fight.

On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR was lodged against seven people including the two brothers. Both were arrested on Tuesday, and a hunt was on to nab others, police said.

Rahul Yadav was allegedly attacked by Santosh Nishad and Karan Nishad with a knife during an argument late Monday night.

Rupesh Yadav and Annu Yadav, who tried to save Rahul, were also injured in the incident, police said.

Besides the Nishad brothers, Santosh's wife Parvati is one of the seven booked in the matter. Parvati too has been arrested, police said.

Force has been deployed in the village to prevent further confrontation, SP South Arun Kumar Singh said.

