UP: Men sent to jail for life for hacking 5 of family with sword in 2016

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing a farmer couple and its three children in Tigra village six years ago for testifying in a rape case against them, a court official said on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Harendra Bahadur Singh announced the verdict on Tuesday, he said.

Sucha Singh, his wife Jaspreet Kaur, and their three children were hacked to death on September 12, 2016, in the village under Hafiz Ganj Police Station area, government counsel Reetram Rajput said.

Singh's mother Baljit Kaur in her complaint had then said that her son was a drunk and short tempered and had married a woman from West Bengal and named her Jaspreet Kaur. The root of the discord was in a dispute he had with his brothers over family property and land.

Rajput said that in February 2016, Sucha Singh, on behalf of his wife Jaspreet Kaur, had filed a rape complaint against his brother Kashmir Singh and brother-in-law Guru Major alias Jogendra.

Later, Sucha Singh, through his lawyer, settled the matter and took Rs 1 lakh from Kashmir Singh and Jogendra for not testifying against them in court, said Rajput.

However, he gave his testimony in court, and sent Kashmir and Jogendra into a vengeful rage.

On the night of September 12, 2016, Kashmir Singh and Jogendra killed Sucha Singh, his wife Jaspreet Kaur, and his three children with a sword.

