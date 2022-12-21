Left Menu

ITBP deployed to guard Badrinath-Kedarnath

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:46 IST
ITBP deployed to guard Badrinath-Kedarnath
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been deployed to keep a vigil around the snowbound Kedarnath and Badrinath temples during winter, a temple official said on Wednesday.

The deployment of ITBP personnel at the two temples was necessary from the security point of view, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay told PTI on Wednesday.

The high altitude temples become almost empty during winter as permanent residents move to lower areas because of heavy snow, he said.

The deployment was also made to secure the Kedarnath Temple, the outer walls of which have recently been gold plated.

The renovation and beautification work was completed before the temple's closure for winter in October this year. Badrinath temple is also being redeveloped according to a masterplan, Ajay said.

''With the recent facelift undertaken at Kedarnath it was more at risk because there was an incident of theft at the temple some years ago,'' Ajay said.

The BKTC Chairman said he had written to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu to step up security around the temples. A request for deployment of ITBP personnel was sent to the home ministry which gave its clearance to the proposal recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022