Former SC judge Hemant Gupta appointed chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:37 IST
Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta (R) as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said.
