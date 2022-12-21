Left Menu

SP MLA Irfan Solanki shifted from Kanpur Nagar jail to district prison in Maharajganj

Solanki came out of the jail holding a book in his hand and immediately entered the police vehicle, an official said on the condition of anonymity.The MLAs wife Naseem Solanki and other family members were present at the spot.Solanki had surrendered earlier this month after being booked for rioting and arson at the house of one Nazir Fatima in a land dispute case on November 8.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was on Wednesday shifted from Kanpur Nagar jail to the district prison in Maharajganj, over 400 kilometres away, amid tight security, an official said.

According to Kanpur Nagar jail superintendent Bidhu Dutt Pandey, the transfer has been made on administrative grounds.

A team of security personnel arrived at the Kanpur Nagar jail a little before 10 am. Solanki came out of the jail holding a book in his hand and immediately entered the police vehicle, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The MLA's wife Naseem Solanki and other family members were present at the spot.

Solanki had surrendered earlier this month after being booked for rioting and arson at the house of one Nazir Fatima in a land dispute case on November 8. While in judicial custody, the Samajwadi Party MLA was booked in a case related to issuing certificates to a Bangladeshi family which were used to obtain Indian documents, including Aadhaar.

The office of the director general of jail had written to the state government on December 13 seeking the SP MLA's transfer to Maharajganj prison.

The state government admitted the request and ordered Solanki's transfer to Maharajganj jail on Tuesday, just a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visit the Kanpur Nagar jail to meet the jailed party MLA.

Yadav had claimed that Solanki was innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in criminal cases.

