Putin says Russian defence ministry should listen to critics on Ukraine progress
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST
President Vladimir Putin said Russia's defence ministry needed to take on board criticism of its actions during what he called Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that a recent mobilisation drive had highlighted certain problems. Putin made the comments in an end-of-year speech to top military leaders.
