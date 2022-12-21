Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu says Mariupol and Berdyansk ports functional

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:03 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol - located on the Sea of Azov in territory occupied by Russian forces - were functional.

