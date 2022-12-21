Russia's Shoigu says Mariupol and Berdyansk ports functional
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol - located on the Sea of Azov in territory occupied by Russian forces - were functional.
