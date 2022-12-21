Left Menu

RLD MLA sentenced to jail for 15 days for violating prohibitory orders during 2017 polls

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:29 IST
RLD MLA sentenced to jail for 15 days for violating prohibitory orders during 2017 polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced RLD MLA from Purqazi assembly constituency Anil Kumar to imprisonment for 15 days for violation of the model code of conduct for elections.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh told PTI that a complaint was filed by the then city magistrate of Muzaffarnagar against Kumar for violation of prohibitory orders during the filing of nomination papers at the collectorate here on May 16, 2017.

Special judge Mayank Jaiswal of the MP/MLA court convicted Kumar and awarded a 15-day jail term to him, besides a paltry fine of Rs 100.

It, however, gave him a month's time for filing an appeal in the high court against his conviction and released him on bail on submission of two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

Kumar had lost the 2017 election but won from the constituency in the UP assembly polls early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022