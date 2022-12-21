RLD MLA sentenced to jail for 15 days for violating prohibitory orders during 2017 polls

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced RLD MLA from Purqazi assembly constituency Anil Kumar to imprisonment for 15 days for violation of the model code of conduct for elections.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh told PTI that a complaint was filed by the then city magistrate of Muzaffarnagar against Kumar for violation of prohibitory orders during the filing of nomination papers at the collectorate here on May 16, 2017.

Special judge Mayank Jaiswal of the MP/MLA court convicted Kumar and awarded a 15-day jail term to him, besides a paltry fine of Rs 100.

It, however, gave him a month's time for filing an appeal in the high court against his conviction and released him on bail on submission of two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

Kumar had lost the 2017 election but won from the constituency in the UP assembly polls early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)