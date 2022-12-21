Left Menu

Minor girl kidnapped from J-K's Samba found in Pune

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:59 IST
A minor girl allegedly kidnapped last month from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was found in Pune and her abductor arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The girl had gone missing on November 16. When she did not return from school, her family members launched a search for her but the girl could not be traced. Her father the lodged a complaint at Bari Brahmana police station, they said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the girl had been kidnapped by an unidentified person and a kidnapping case registered.

Finally, she was recovered from Pune in Maharashtra and the kidnapper -- Mahendra Nishad of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh -- arrested, they said.

After completing all legal formalities, the girl was reunited with her parents, they said and added that further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

