Gambia foils military coup, arrests four soldiers - govt

Updated: 21-12-2022 19:07 IST
Gambian authorities have foiled a military coup attempt and arrested four soldiers plotting to overthrow President Adama Barrow's administration, the government said on Wednesday.

The Gambian Armed Forces High Command arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged plot coup after a military operation on Tuesday, the government said. "Based on intelligence reports... some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government," it said in a statement.

The army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices, it added.

