Left Menu

Ensure OBC representation in top management of AAI, BSNL, GAIL, Canara Bank: Par Panel

The parliamentary committee on the OBC tabled four separate reports in Parliament on Wednesday along with its recommendations on the measures taken to secure representation of the community members in employment and their welfare in the AAI, BSNL, GAIL and Canara Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:33 IST
Ensure OBC representation in top management of AAI, BSNL, GAIL, Canara Bank: Par Panel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has asked the Centre to ensure representation of other backward classes (OBCs) in the board of directors of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Canara Bank, noting that their top management body have no one from the community.

In its reports, the panel also observed a shortfall in the OBC representation in the non-executive category in the BSNL and said a similar scenario is there in the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) as well in the executive and non-executive categories both, asking the communications ministry to address the issue "at the earliest" and take steps to ensure implementation of reservation policy ''in letter and spirit''.

The committee took note of four positions lying vacant in the Gas Authority of India Limited's (GAIL) board of directors and asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take up the matter "at appropriate level" to ensure representation of the OBCs in the top management body of the public sector unit. "The Committee feels that it is imperative to give due representation to the OBCs for the sake of social inclusion in the board of directors," it said. The parliamentary committee on the OBC tabled four separate reports in Parliament on Wednesday along with its recommendations on the "measures taken to secure representation of the community members in employment and their welfare" in the AAI, BSNL, GAIL and Canara Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022