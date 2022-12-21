Left Menu

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner’s body found at home

PTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:37 IST
Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner’s body found at home
A police constable in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district was detained after the body of his live-in partner, a 25-year-old woman, was found in his official quarter here, a senior police officer said.

The victim used to work as a saleswoman in a petrol pump close. The incident came to light when the constable, a widower, came back to his quarter in Hazaribag police line on Tuesday night and raised an alarm after finding the woman with her throat slit, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

When taken to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

“It appeared to be a case of murder and involvement of the detained police constable cannot be ruled out,” the SP said.

An FIR was not yet registered as the authorities are awaiting the arrival of her relatives.

