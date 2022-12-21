Left Menu

Three injured in bear attack in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:09 IST
Three injured in bear attack in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were injured, two of them critical, when a wild bear attacked them in Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in far flung Kotcharwal village.

Two of the injured have been referred to Government Medical College (GMC) at Jammu in critical condition, they said.

As per locals of the area, the victims were in their fields when a wild bear appeared from nearby bushes and attacked them.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Munshi (55), Buttu (35) and Abdul Rashid (30) - all resident of Kotcharwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022