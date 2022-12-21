Left Menu

Somalia repatriates troops from Eritrea after protests over recruitment

After coming to power in May, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government said that 5,000 missing soldiers had been "found" in Eritrea and would be brought home soon. Several of their family members told Reuters last year that the men had been recruited by Somalia's federal government for jobs in Qatar, but that they then surfaced in Eritrea where they were forced to serve in the military.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:35 IST
Somalia repatriates troops from Eritrea after protests over recruitment

Somalia has begun repatriating troops it said it sent for training in neighbouring Eritrea, after protests in several Somali cities over accusations that they had been recruited under false pretences and held captive. The soldiers were sent to Eritrea during former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's administration. After coming to power in May, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government said that 5,000 missing soldiers had been "found" in Eritrea and would be brought home soon.

Several of their family members told Reuters last year that the men had been recruited by Somalia's federal government for jobs in Qatar, but that they then surfaced in Eritrea where they were forced to serve in the military. Eritrea is often described by critics as "the North Korea of Africa" for its use of forced labour, repression and surveillance of its citizens.

The apparent secretive recruitment of young Somali men stirred public anger and triggered protests in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere. The Somali and Eritrean governments denied the men were held against their will.

Somali Defence minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur told Reuters that a first batch of troops - he did not specify how many - from Eritrea had arrived in Somalia on Wednesday. "They will participate in the war on al Shabaab," he said, referring to an al Qaeda-affiliated militant group seeking to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law across Somalia.

Little is known about what the Somali troops did while in Eritrea. A U.N. report last year cited reports that some of them were sent to fight in a war in neighbouring Ethiopia's Tigray region. Somali authorities denied that the soldiers fought in Ethiopia.

Abdisalam Guled, former deputy director of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency who first revealed the soldiers' presence in Eritrea, told Reuters that their return was great news but called for more transparency. "We urge the government to find out the number and health of the soldiers returning if it does not know how many were first taken to Eritrea by the previous government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022