Jammu: Two revenue officials suspended for illegal mutation of JDA land

Two revenue officials were suspended for illegal mutation of Jammu Development Authority JDA land in favour of private parties, authorities said on Wednesday. Administration has also ordered probe into the fraud, officials said. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor has also been asked to conduct a detailed enquiry in the matter and furnish the report within 15 days, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:40 IST
Two revenue officials were suspended for ''illegal mutation'' of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land in favour of private parties, authorities said on Wednesday. Administration has also ordered probe into the fraud, officials said. As per the authorities concerned, the JDA had brought to the notice of district administration that JDA land was illegally mutated in favour of private parties.

Taking cognizance of the matter, one Naib Tehsildar and one Girdawar have been placed under suspension by the district administration on Wednesday as it was found that illegal mutation over JDA land had been entered and attested in violation of rules by them, officials said.

The suspended officials have been attached to the office of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDN) Akhnoor and Chowki Choura respectively. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor has also been asked to conduct a detailed enquiry in the matter and furnish the report within 15 days, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

