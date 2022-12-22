Left Menu

Drone shot down by BSF along India-Pak border in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 09:04 IST
A drone that entered into India from Pakistan has been shot down near the international border in Punjab by the Border Security Force (BSF), an officer said Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by firing at 8 pm on Wednesday near the Harbhajan border post in the Ferozepur sector of Tarn Taran district.

BSF troops fired ''heavily'' taking aim of the drone. It was was recovered lying in a farmland on Thursday morning when a search of the area was conducted, a BSF spokesperson said.

The search is continuing to find if the drone dropped any consignment, he said.

