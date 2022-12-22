Left Menu

Newborn killed, two women injured after being hit by car in Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A three-month-old child was killed and two women were injured after being hit by a speeding car here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night in an area under Charwa police station, they said.

Wajida (22), along with her newborn child and her sister Naseema (18), was standing outside her house when a car going towards Prayagraj hit them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

They were rushed to a district hospital where the child succumbed, the ASP said, adding the women are still undergoing treatment.

Police have taken the car into custody and further legal action is being taken in the matter, he said, adding no arrest has been made in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

