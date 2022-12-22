Gym owner shot dead in UP's Shamli

A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Unn town here on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Dutt (25), police said.

In a complaint, the victim's family alleged that some miscreants called Dutt to Gangoh Road in the town and shot him dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli) OP Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are searching for the accused, he said.

The SHO of Jhinjhana police station Harish Rajput has been shifted to Police Lines for negligence of duty, he added.

