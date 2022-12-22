Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition demand for debate on China border issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as the Opposition pressed for its demand for a discussion on the border issue with China.

After the House reassembled at 4:30 pm following four adjournments, opposition members continued their protest when the House was taking up issues of urgent public importance.

The House functioned for just enough time to allow Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022.

As opposition protests continued during the introduction of the Bill, Rama Devi, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement on the COVID-19 situation in the country and the steps being taken by the government.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'', according to the Indian Army.

