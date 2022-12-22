Suez Canal fund would welcome foreign investment - canal chairman

A proposed sovereign fund for Egypt's Suez Canal could welcome foreign investors but they would have no control over the waterway, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that the fund was designed to help protect the canal's resources and provide finance for reinvestment, as well as to help face unexpected crises.

