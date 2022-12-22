Left Menu

Suez Canal fund would welcome foreign investment - canal chairman

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:35 IST
Suez Canal fund would welcome foreign investment - canal chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A proposed sovereign fund for Egypt's Suez Canal could welcome foreign investors but they would have no control over the waterway, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told a press conference that the fund was designed to help protect the canal's resources and provide finance for reinvestment, as well as to help face unexpected crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022