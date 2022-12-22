Indian Army soldiers to donate blood to save human lives

The Indian Army on Thursday said it will organise mega blood donation drives on December 24 across 33 cities in 11 states.

The Army said the mega blood donation drive is being organised in line with nationwide celebration on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75th year of India's Independence and as a run up to the 75th Army Day being celebrated at Bengaluru on January 15, 2023 for the first time ever.

''On this day, Indian Army personnel and their dependents will voluntarily donate blood to save precious human lives. This humanitarian drive by the Indian Army is being undertaken in coordination with prominent Civil Hospitals and social organisations to ensure that the donated blood units reach the needy patients in time,'' a defence statement here said.

Being organized under the theme of 'Donate Blood - Save Lives', these blood donation camps are part of the various other events being conducted by the Southern Army in the run up to the 75th Army Day on January 15, 2023. ''The Indian Army intends to arrange 7,500 units of blood through voluntary donations and compile a data bank of 75,000 volunteers on that day for blood donations in an emergency'', the statement said.

The blood donors will comprise a healthy mix of Army personnel and their dependents, NCC Cadets, Civil Defence Employees, Army Public School teachers and volunteers from all walks of life. These camps are being organised in all major cities as well as remote areas in the Southern Command Area of Responsibility. In Kerala, the blood donation campaign will be undertaken at Military Hospital, Trivandrum.

As part of the larger responsibilities towards the Nation building, Indian Army remains committed to the well being of its citizens, the statement said.

''This blood donation campaign shall go a long way in motivating people from all sections of society, particularly the youth in their duty towards the society and participate in such activities which can save precious lives'', it added.

