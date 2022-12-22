India clears defence purchase plan worth $10 bln
India has approved proposals to acquire defence equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and missile systems, worth 843.28 billion rupees ($10.18 billion), the defence minister said on Thursday.
Of the total approvals, more than 97% have been earmarked to be procured from Indian manufacturers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.
($1 = 82.8330 Indian rupees)
