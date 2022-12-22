Left Menu

Polish and Ukrainian presidents to meet probably in Poland on Friday-media

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:09 IST
Polish and Ukrainian presidents to meet probably in Poland on Friday-media

The Polish and Ukrainian presidents will meet on Friday, probably in Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, private Radio RMF FM said on Thursday, citing unofficial information.

An aide to the Polish president Pawel Szrot declined to comment on the report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the United States on Wednesday on his first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

