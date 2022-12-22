Polish and Ukrainian presidents to meet probably in Poland on Friday-media
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:09 IST
The Polish and Ukrainian presidents will meet on Friday, probably in Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, private Radio RMF FM said on Thursday, citing unofficial information.
An aide to the Polish president Pawel Szrot declined to comment on the report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the United States on Wednesday on his first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
