Zelenskiy discussed U.S. visit with Poland's Duda, Polish official says

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:53 IST
Polish president Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy talked on Thursday about Zelenskiy's visit to the United States, Duda's top aide said after the two met as Zelenskiy was travelling back from Washington.

"They talked for a long time, almost two hours. First of all, about President Zelenskiy's visit to the United States and the importance of the visit for support for Ukraine, but also about bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine," Pawel Szrot told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

