G7 to Taliban: women ban in universities could amount to crime against humanity

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:00 IST
Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity, said a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on behalf of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations' foreign ministers.

The G7 strongly condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities, which taken with other measures by the Taliban would seem to be a systematic policy, said Baerbock as chair of the meeting.

"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," said the statement. (Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

