U.S. Senate Finance asks GM, Tesla, Ford to answer Chinese supply chain questions

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:48 IST
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee asked major automakers including General Motors , Tesla, Ford Motor, and Honda Motor to answer questions about their Chinese supply chain, according to letters made public Thursday.

In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced labor goods from Xinjiang, in pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

