U.S. must stop suppressing China's development - senior Chinese diplomat
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 11:02 IST
The United States must stop suppressing China's development and should not continue the "old routine of unilateral bullying", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement.
"The U.S. should not challenge China's red line in a "salami slicing" manner," Wang also told Blinken in a phone call, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.
