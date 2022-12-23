Left Menu

'Mentally unsound' man kills mother, two others in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 12:19 IST
'Mentally unsound' man kills mother, two others in J-K's Anantnag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A ''mentally unsound'' man allegedly killed his mother and two others by launching an assault on them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

Javaid Ahmad picked up a stick and started hitting unsuspecting people, including his mother, who were out for early morning chores in the Ashmuqam area, the officials said.

Three people -- including the mother of the assailant -- succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault, while at least seven others were injured in the incident, they added. The injured are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Hafeeza, Ghulam Nabi and Mohammad Amin.

The condition of one the injured people is critical and has been referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital here, the officials said.

One of the injured persons told police that several people tried to overpower the assailant but failed.

The accused, who is reportedly an alcoholic, has been arrested by police.

