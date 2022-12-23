Left Menu

Odisha: Ex-school head master gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 23-12-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district has sentenced a former head master of a state-run residential school to 10-year rigorous imprisonment, after convicting him of rape of a minor girl student.

Special Judge POCSO court, Bhawanipatna, Subhanjan Mohanty also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Nakul Sabar for the crime.

Sabar had raped the Class-10 student in November 2012, the prosecution said.

The matter was reported by the victim in Koksara Police Station, and after investigation by police, the accused head master was arrested and faced trial.

The court also said on Thursday that under provisions of the POCSO Act, she would be given a compensation of Rs 6 lakh by the state government.

In a similar case, Special Judge POCSO court, Phulbani, Sanjiv Kumar Behera sentenced a person named Ganesh Behera Dalai (33) to undergo 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2020. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 22,000 on the convict, a resident of Brahmunigam village in Kandhamal district.

