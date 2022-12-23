Rakesh Kumar inaugurates State-of-the-art Cardiac Centre at NLC India Hospital

A new High end Cardiac Centre with state-of- the-art Cath Lab has been inaugurated at NLC India Hospital by the CMD, NLC India Limited, Shri Rakesh Kumar.

This is the only such advanced Cath Lab in Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu which provides cardiology Outpatient services & Inpatient treatment for any cardiac disease for patients referred by NLC India Hospital and stakeholders and is also open to the public. Procedures like coronary angiogram, emergency and elective coronary peripheral angioplasty, pace-maker implantation and other procedures can be carried out here.

The Centre will be equipped to handle all medical emergencies. The Cath Lab is set up with 25 bedded cardiac facility with all amenities (3 ER, 6 CCU, 2 Recovery, 5 Wards, 6 semi private and 3 single room beds). The facility will become fully operational by next month.

Shri Kumar also inaugurated the IP-based Surveillance System Project in Neyveli Township Area at the Central Control room. The objective of implementing this system is to improve safety & security in Neyveli Township, as part of the Smart City Project. The project costing Rs. 13.40 crore consists of 322 bullet cameras and 14 automatic number plate cameras, at strategic and vulnerable locations.

(With Inputs from PIB)