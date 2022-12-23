Left Menu

Rakesh Kumar inaugurates State-of-the-art Cardiac Centre at NLC India Hospital

The Cath Lab is set up with 25 bedded cardiac facility with all amenities (3 ER, 6 CCU, 2 Recovery, 5 Wards, 6 semi private and 3 single room beds). 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:04 IST
Rakesh Kumar inaugurates State-of-the-art Cardiac Centre at NLC India Hospital
Shri Kumar also inaugurated the IP-based Surveillance System Project in Neyveli Township Area at the Central Control room. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

A new High end Cardiac Centre with state-of- the-art Cath Lab has been inaugurated at NLC India Hospital by the CMD, NLC India Limited, Shri Rakesh Kumar.

This is the only such advanced Cath Lab in Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu which provides cardiology Outpatient services & Inpatient treatment for any cardiac disease for patients referred by NLC India Hospital and stakeholders and is also open to the public. Procedures like coronary angiogram, emergency and elective coronary peripheral angioplasty, pace-maker implantation and other procedures can be carried out here.

The Centre will be equipped to handle all medical emergencies. The Cath Lab is set up with 25 bedded cardiac facility with all amenities (3 ER, 6 CCU, 2 Recovery, 5 Wards, 6 semi private and 3 single room beds). The facility will become fully operational by next month.

Shri Kumar also inaugurated the IP-based Surveillance System Project in Neyveli Township Area at the Central Control room. The objective of implementing this system is to improve safety & security in Neyveli Township, as part of the Smart City Project. The project costing Rs. 13.40 crore consists of 322 bullet cameras and 14 automatic number plate cameras, at strategic and vulnerable locations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022