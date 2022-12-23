No religious structure in Mehrauli Archaeological Park to be removed: DDA tells HC

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the Delhi High Court on Friday it is not demolishing any mosque or graveyard in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The DDA’s counsel made a statement before the court that the authority only wants the encroachers removed from residential and commercial land.

Noting the submissions of the DDA counsel, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said no further orders are required to be passed on the point of interim relief sought by the petitioner.

The high court was hearing a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking an interim relief of staying such demolition.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Delhi Waqf Board, urged the court to stay the demolition as there was a dispute as to the properties of the board in the area where the process of demarcating them was not yet complete.

Advocate Shobna Takiar, appearing for the DDA, submitted the demarcation has been done and that the authority wanted some unauthorised constructions to be removed. No religious structure in the park was ''touched'', she said, adding only residential and commercial encroachment was being removed.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 21, 2023.

