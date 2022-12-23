Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:58 IST
Two Indian-origin dairy owners' stores attacked by robbers in New Zealand
Two dairy stores owned by Indian-origin business persons were targeted by armed robbers this week in New Zealand, according to media reports, nearly a month after a businessman of Indian descent was killed in a similar attack.

Ajit Patel, who owns a dairy on Melrose Road said that five masked men with baseball bats came into his store for about 10 to 15 seconds early on Monday, a report by 1News said.

Patel said the men tried to take the till but did not succeed.

In another attack, a group of people ram-raided Sandra Dairy on Marua Road in Ellerslie and stole several items before fleeing in a second vehicle, said a police spokesperson.

The two shops were among six stores across Auckland and Waikato areas that were targeted by robbers earlier this week.

The country has seen increasing cases of violence and crime against small business owners among which Indian-origin businesses have been the target of many of them.

Last Saturday, four men entered Indian-origin Puneet Singh's dairy store in Hamilton and cut off two of his fingers with a machete.

Last month, a 34-year-old Indian-origin dairy shop worker, Janak Patel was murdered in Sandringham following which the country erupted in protests.

Following the murder, the New Zealand government announced new measures to combat retail crime - including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

