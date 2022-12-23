Left Menu

2 suffocate to death after fire in Greater Noida warehouse

Two men died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a carton warehouse in Greater Noida early Friday, police officials said. According to the police, both were found in the smoke-filled room in the warehouse and probably died of asphyxiation.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:27 IST
2 suffocate to death after fire in Greater Noida warehouse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in a carton warehouse in Greater Noida early Friday, police officials said. The deceased have been identified as Baburam (33) and Avneesh (32), both natives of Baduaun district in Uttar Pradesh, a police spokesperson said. ''The fire broke out in the warehouse in village Milak Lachhi around 1.30 AM. A team of local police and firefighters rushed to the spot after which the blaze was brought under control,'' the spokesperson said. ''When the teams checked a room in the warehouse, two people were found there and both were immediately taken to community health centre in Bisrakh where the doctor declared them dead,'' the official said. According to the police, both were found in the smoke-filled room in the warehouse and probably died of asphyxiation. Their families have been informed and the bodies sent for a post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022