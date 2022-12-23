Man arrested 22 years after killing one in hit and run accident
A man was arrested here on Friday, 22 years after causing a death by rash driving in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said.Based on specific information, a police team repeated raids and arrested Bopinder Singh, the accused, from Reasi.
A man was arrested here on Friday, 22 years after causing a death by rash driving in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.
Based on specific information, a police team repeated raids and arrested Bopinder Singh, the accused, from Reasi. Singh was in hiding since the commission of the crime in 2000 and therefore he could not be apprehended, they said. The accused evaded investigations by going underground and was continuously changing his hideouts, they said. A warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was issued against him by the court of Reasi.
