DIG-level officer to supervise CID probe into Lalan's death: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that a deputy inspector general (DIG)-ranked officer of the CID will supervise the investigation into the unnatural death of Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the massacre of ten people at Birbhum's Bogtui, in CBI custody.

Directing the parties in the matter to file affidavits stating their respective position in the petition by the CBI, the court said that it will consider the central agency's prayer for the transfer of investigation into Lalan's unnatural death after the filing of the affidavits.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that a DIG-ranked officer of the state CID will supervise the investigation being carried out by the agency.

He directed the parties in the petition -- the CID, the CBI and the widow of Lalan Sheikh to file affidavits on their position on the central agency's petition by January 5, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

The CBI made the application before the court seeking transfer of the case on Lalan's unnatural death from the state CID to NHRC's director general or to the CBI itself.

Lalan's body was found hanging on December 12 from a shower stand at CBI's camp office in Rampurhat, which was set up to investigate the Bogtui killings.

On an order of the high court, the central agency is investigating the killing of ten persons, who were charred to death inside their houses which were set on fire in a reprisal to the murder of a Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief on March 21 at Bogtui village in Birbhum district's Rampurhat.

The widow in her complaint before the police at Rampurhat police station alleged that her husband was murdered and named several CBI officials, including a superintendent of police (SP) and a deputy inspector general (DIG).

The police drew up an FIR on the basis of the complaint and the investigation in it was transferred by the state government to the CID.

Justice Sengupta, on a prayer by the CBI, had on December 14 directed the CID not to take any coercive action against the central agency's officials till further orders.

Allowing the state CID to continue its investigation, the court directed that its probe, especially the recording of statements and seizures, be videographed.

Lalan Sheikh was arrested by the CBI on December 3 and was in its custody for questioning on orders of a court.