Several people wounded after gunshots fired in central Paris - BFM TV

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris, French television network BFM TV reported on Friday.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area. BFM TV said the gunman had been arrested.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street.

