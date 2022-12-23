Four booked for killing 20-year-old man in Mumbra
PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:45 IST
A 20-year-old man was murdered allegedly by four persons in Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district over previous enmity, a police official said on Friday.
The murder took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and the deceased has been identified as S Khan, Mumbai police station Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag said.
''The four accused, who stabbed to death Khan with sharp weapons over previous enmity, have been identified. Efforts are on to nab them,'' he said.
