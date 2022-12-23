Left Menu

UK's Sunak: Concerns about Scotland's gender reforms should be examined

Supporters of the bill, however, said the reforms benefit transgender people and pose no threat to women's rights. Britain's national government said on Thursday it would examine the bill's ramifications for UK-wide legislation including the 2010 Equality Act, and could look at blocking it if necessary.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:11 IST
UK's Sunak: Concerns about Scotland's gender reforms should be examined
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak said it was "completely reasonable" for his government to examine transgender reforms passed in Scotland on Thursday given concerns raised by campaigners about the impact on women's safety.

"Lots of people have got concerns about this new bill in Scotland, about the impact it will have on women and children's safety," he told reporters on Friday. "So I think it's completely reasonable for the UK government to have a look at it, understand what the consequences are for women and children's safety in the rest of the UK, and then decide on what the appropriate course of action is," said Sunak, a Conservative.

The bill passed in Scotland made it the first region of the United Kingdom to approve a self-identification process for changing gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill, which was backed by the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) and other parties in the country's devolved parliament except for the Conservatives, passed by 86 votes to 39.

Some women's rights campaigners have argued the changes could pose a threat to the safety of women and girls by making it easier for predatory men to access single-sex spaces such as bathrooms. Supporters of the bill, however, said the reforms benefit transgender people and pose no threat to women's rights.

Britain's national government said on Thursday it would examine the bill's ramifications for UK-wide legislation including the 2010 Equality Act, and could look at blocking it if necessary. It could invoke Section 35 of the Scotland Act for the first time to prohibit the bill becoming law if London deems it has an adverse effect on matters where the national government retains ultimate jurisdiction.

Taking such a step would trigger a bitter legal battle between Edinburgh and London. "The bill as passed is within legislative competence, and was backed by an overwhelming majority, with support from all parties," a Scottish government spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Any attempt by the UK government to undermine the democratic will of the Scottish parliament will be vigorously contested by the Scottish government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022